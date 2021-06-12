Anambra 2021: New PDP Chairman suspends elected 3-man ad hoc delegates for party primary

Factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra State, Honourable Chukwudi Umeaba, who was installed by an Abuja High Court, has annulled the election of a three-man ad hoc delegates held by the party.

Umeaba, in a press conference he addressed on Saturday, announced the suspension of the recently held ward congresses, saying that a new date for a fresh election would be announced.

He said that based on his reinstatement, he reserved the powers to make decisions.

”I, Hon Chukwudi Umeaba, the acting chairman caretaker committee of PDP, Anambra State working in concert with the terms of reference and the powers of my office will make pronouncements.

“I hereby suspend the ward congress of 9th June to elect a three-man ad hoc committee for the governorship primary.

“I will contact the NEC of our great party to give me a new date for the ward congresses that will elect the three-man as ad hoc committee for the governorship primary,” he pronounced.

He urged the party members to keep calm and look forward to new developments, adding that his leadership was out to ensure the growth of the party in the state.

He insisted that the primary election would go on as planned, and would not be truncated by the change in leadership.

Sunday Tribune gathered that the emergence of a new chairman of the party in the state had polarised the party, leaving many of its members switching camp to the faction of the new leadership.

A chieftain of the party, Mr Samuel Anyakorah, who was at the press conference, described the Umeaba-led party as the authentic leadership of the party, having been unjustly removed in 2017.

He assured that the party under the new leadership would win the November 6th, 2021 guber election.

