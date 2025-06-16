Anambra: 10-year-old boy accidentally shoots Police inspector father

The Anambra State Police Command has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of one of its officers, Inspector Okolie Amechi, who was reportedly shot by his 10-year-old son with an AK-47 rifle in Awka, the state capital.

According to a statement released on Monday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the incident occurred in the evening of 15 June 2025 and was described as an accidental discharge by the child.

“The son, unaware of the state of the AK-47 rifle assigned to the Inspector, pulled the trigger and struck the Inspector on the back and his second child on the hand,” the statement read.

Inspector Amechi was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead by the attending doctor, while the second child is said to be responding to treatment.

SP Ikenga also confirmed that the rifle has been recovered and that the late officer’s remains have been deposited at the morgue.

While expressing the Command’s condolences to the bereaved family and friends, the spokesperson extended prayers for the quick recovery of the injured child.

He added that further developments regarding the incident would be communicated in due course.

