Anakwenze congratulates Atiku, promises to join in actualising agenda for Nigerians

A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, on Tuesday, congratulated the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the PDP just as he assured him and the party of his continued support and collaboration to actualise his five-point agenda for Nigerians.

Anakwenze in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Akure said that the five-point agenda includes Unity of Nigeria, Security, Economy, Education and devolving more resources and powers to the federating units, urging stakeholders to remain united and focused on winning the 2023 election.

Anakwenze said in the statement: “l seize this opportunity to congratulate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the winner of the 2022 presidential primaries.

“Please accept my warm congratulations on your victory and my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the enormous responsibilities of reassuring Nigerians on the need to keep faith with our great party and the Nigerian challenges that comes with it.

“As you embark upon the second phase of this campaign, I wish to assure you and the party of the continued support and collaboration of the Anakwenze Campaign Organization to actualize your five points agenda for Nigerians namely: Unity of Nigeria, Security, Economy, Education and devolving more resources and powers to the federating units.

“I look forward to working with you not only to convince and persuade Nigerians to vote for you and the party in the general election but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace, unity, security and the massive improvement of Nigerian’s economy for all peoples across the country and in the diaspora.





“While we work and look forward to a peaceful poll that will elect you as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.”

Speaking on his participation in the primary election, Anakwenze said: “After several presentations by ethnic nationalities namely Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta, the MiddleBelt Forum, Yoruba Council of Elders, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo etc I was persuaded to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party whose constitution Favors the Southeast as it were.

“This wasn’t the first time it has come up. The Diaspora groups which I have led for over three decades feel also it’s about time the Nigeria Political Leadership experience a positive change with Nigerians In Diaspora taking the lead.

“After due and wide consultations with my immediate family, friends and elders, I ventured into the world of politics for the first time.

“Well, competition is no strange to me, but I was comfortable with this new vision because it was in tandem with my ideal which is service to humanity.

“I quickly put out a team of professionals from across most ethnic groupings in Nigeria across the Six Geopolitical Zones in the country to form the Anakwenze Campaign Organization ACO

“We created a formidable structure within weeks with young people at the forefront. We transversed the length and breadth of the country with our message of “Hope for Nigeria” which was well accepted by Nigerians

“Today, the campaign which afforded me the opportunities of interfacing the ordinary man within the poor neighbourhoods of Nigerians remotest communities. I saw beyond what I have always known about the country’s deplorable state.

“I thank the People’s Democratic Party, our great party for the chance to showcasing my skills and proposal to Nigeria. Each of the candidates is eminently qualified to lead based on their own core areas of specialization but I wished I had been elected the flag bearer to give me a better position to fully implement my campaign agenda for Nigeria.

“The elections were peaceful, transparent and credible. Although I’d wished the process was a bit more democratic and less expensive from the nomination forms to the delegates’ selection all made it more cumbersome for new entrants like me.

“However, it was my very first trial, and despite my withdrawal, my dedicated supporters still cast their votes for me. That was encouraging.

“I salute the courage of my supporters who believed so much in my message, and demonstrated this in their last-minute efforts by casting some votes despite my withdrawal.”