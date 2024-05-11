Popular Nigerian actor Femi Adebayo’s epic Yoruba movie, “Jagun Jagun,” has won two award categories at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The movie, which was released in 2023, bagged the two awards at the star-studded event, which took place at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, on Saturday.

“Jagun Jagun,” a Netflix original movie, was nominated in 10 categories, including Best Indigenous Language Film.

The movie won Best Indigenous Language Movie, ahead of Odunade Adekola’s “Orisa” and “Ijogbon,” a movie directed by Kunle Afolayan.

“Jagun Jagun” also won the Best Costume Design at the highly coveted movie awards.

While accepting the award for Best Indigenous Language Movie, Femi Adebayo expressed gratitude to the show organizers, promising that he won’t stop producing high-quality movies.

He said, in part, “Thank you, AMVCA; we are going stronger.”