Amazon Prime Video’s original film, “Breath of Life”, has clinched the highly coveted Movie of the Year award at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The Nigerian drama film, released in 2023, also secured victories in four other award categories at the ceremony held at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, on Saturday.

“Breath of Life,” produced by Eku Edewor and directed by BB Sasore, features renowned movie stars such as Wale Ojo, Chimezie Imo, Genoveva Umeh, Demola Adedoyin, and Sam Dede, among others.

The movie triumphed in the Best Movie category, beating contenders like Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe Called Judah,” “The Black Book,” and “Blood Vessel,” among others.

Additional accolades bestowed upon the film include Best Lead Actor (Wale Ojo), Best Supporting Actress (Genoveva Umeh), Best Supporting Actor (Demola Adedoyin), and Best Director (BB Sasore).