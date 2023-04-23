New fact has emerged into the real reason popular actor, Kunle Remi, was excluded by the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) despite playing a big role in Kunle Afolayan’s movie, Anikulapo.

R gathered that Remi was snubbed by the board of jury following what an insider described as alleged ‘disrespect’ for a senior colleague.

He was said to have been excluded because he allegedly stepped on some toes in the industry following an interview he granted an online platform some weeks back where he alleged that a certain popular figure tried to lure him into homosexuality.

It was further learnt that many people were shocked that Remi was excluded while the same movie he featured in bagged 16 nominations.

It is recalled that the actor reacted to his exclusion from the list of nominations, saying he was as shocked as his fans when he realised he didn’t make it .

The actor thanked his fans for their concerns and congratulated his friends and colleagues who received the AMVCA nomination.

Sharing a video of himself on his Instagram page, he wrote: “I have seen all the tags after the AMVCA nomination announcement. It would be nonchalant not to appreciate the love, calls and messages. Thank you kindred.

“First of all, congratulations to all my friends/colleagues, this year won’t be great without you all and the amazing work and effort. God save you.”

