Big Brother Naija stars, Neo Akpofure and Venita Akpofure, have won the best-dressed male and female awards at the cultural day of the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The reality TV stars, who also doubled as cousins, won the prize ahead of other celebrities who showed up at the cultural day event.

The duo stole the show at the cultural day, which featured musical performances and special cultural presentations, after turning up for the event in traditional Itsekiri dress.

For being the best-dressed, Neo and Venita were rewarded with 1 million naira each by the cultural day sponsor, Goldberg.

Apart from the duo, other celebrities who attended the Cultural Day event on Friday included Iyabo Ojo, Tacha, Saga, and Liqurose, among others.

This, however, is not the first time Venita has been announced as the winner of the female best-dressed at the AMVCA cultural night. The reality star also won the prize at the 9th edition of the highly coveted film awards.

The cultural day, which took place in Lagos on Friday, formally kicked off the series of activities preceding the main awards night on Saturday, May 11, 2023.

The Award Night will air live on May 11 on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, starting from 4 pm WAT.

