The past year has witnessed a remarkable surge in Africa’s dynamic entertainment sector. From captivating films and series to thought-provoking documentaries and attention-grabbing social media content, talents from West, East, and Southern Africa have demonstrated excellence both on-screen and behind the scenes. Now, it’s time to honour their remarkable achievements.

In no particular order, here are the AMVCA 10 nominees.

Best Supporting Actor

1. Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

2. Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

3. Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)

4. Itele D Icon (Jagun Jagun)

5. Gregory Ojefua (This is Lagos)

6. Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

7. Ropo Ewenla (Over The Bridge)

Best Lead Actor

1. Richard Mofe-Damijo (The Black Book)

2. Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

3. Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

4. Marc Zinga (Omen)

5. Lateef Adedimeji (Jagun Jagun)

6. Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

7. David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

8. Gideon Okeke (Egun)

Best Movie

1. A Tribe Called Judah

2. The Black Book

3. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

4. Breath of Life

5. Over The Bridge

6. Blood Vessel

7. Mami Wata

Best Sound Design

1. Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

2. Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

3. Grey Jones Ossai (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel)

4. Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

Best Lead Actress

1. Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

2. Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

3. Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

4. Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

5. Evelyne IIy (Mami Wata)

6. Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

7. Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)

8. Lucie Debay (Omen)

Best Supporting Actress

1. Joke Silva (Over The Bridge)

2. Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

3. Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun)

4. Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)

5. Tana Egbo-Adelana (Ijogbon)

6. Ejiro Onajaife (Madam Koikoi)

7. Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Best Director

1. C.J Fiery Obasi

2. Moses Inwang

3. Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo

4. Bb Sasore

5. Johnscott Enah

6. Kayode Kasum

7. Tolu Ajayi

Best Series (Unscripted)

1. LOL NAIJA (SEASON 1)

2. NIGHTLIFE IN LASGIDI

3. THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF LAGOS (SEASON 2)

4. GH QUEENS (SEASON 2)

5. MUTALE MWANZA UNSCRIPTED (SEASON 1)

Best Series (Scripted)

1. Volume

2. Wura (Season 2)

3. Slum King

4. Itura

5. Chronicles

Best Documentary

1. Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

2. Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?

3. Empalikino (Forgiveness)

4. The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)

5. Sowing Hope

Best Writing Movie

1. A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

2. Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

3. Jagun Jagun (Adebayo Tijani)

4. Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

5. Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

6. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola)

7. Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

Best Writing TV Series

1. Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)

2. Wura (Season 2)

3. Visa on Arrival

4. MTV Shuga Naija

5. Volume

6. Masquerades of Aniedo

7. Slum King

Best Makeup

1. Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

2. Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

3. Campbell Precious (Mami Wata)

4. Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

5. Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun)

Best Costume Design

1. Daniel Obasi

2. Demola Adeyemi

3. Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga

4. Lola Awe

5. Bunmi Demilola Fashina

Best Art Direction

1. Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

2. Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

3. Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)

4. Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

5. The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

6. Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

7. Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Editing

1. Chuka Ejorh and Onyekachi Banjo

2. Holmes Awa

3. Alex Kamau and Victor Obok

4. Dayo Nathaniel

5. Antonio Ribeiro

6. Nathan Delannoy

Best Cinematography

1. Mami Wata

2. Jagun Jagun

3. Ijogbon

4. Blood Vessel

5. Breath of Life

6. Over The Bridge

7. Omen

Best Short Film

1. Broken Mask

2. Eighteenth Year

3. Masquerades of Aniedo

4. A Place Called Forward

5. T’egbon T’aburo

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

1. The Passenger

2. Nana Akoto

3. Apo

4. Irora Iya

5. Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa)

1. Service to Heart

2. Uncle Limbani

3. Motshameko O Kotsi

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

1. Where The River Divides

2. Wandongwa

3. Nakupenda

4. Itifaki

5. Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)

1. Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

2. Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)

3. Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

4. Orisa (Odunlade Adekola

5. Nana Akoto (Kwabana Gyansah)

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

1. What Will People Say

2. Date My Family Zambia

3. Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)

4. Royal Qlique (Season 2)

5. The Irabors’ Forever After

Best Digital Content

1. Layi Wasabi (Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement)

2. Taooma (The Boyfriend)

3. Lizzy Jay (National Treasure)

4. Elozonam, Jemima Osunde & Angelina Idoko (Hello Neighbour)

Best MNet Original Series (Scripted)

1. The Slum King

2. Half Open Window

3. Itura

4. The Passenger

5. Magic Room

Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Series

1. Grown

2. Her Dark Past

3. Somewhere In Kole

4. Full Time Husband

5. The 11th Commandment

6. Mfumukazi