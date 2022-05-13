Amstel Malta takes centre stage at AMVCA opening gala

The eight-day line-up of events for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was flagged off on Saturday, May 7, with the headline sponsor of the Awards, Amstel Malta taking centre stage with an exquisite showcase of Afrocentric style and finesse.

The Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries PLC, Elohor Olumide-Awe, in her keynote address stressed that Amstel Malta’s core objective of headlining the AMVCA was “to consistently build bridges and enable opportunities for the most active segment of Africa’s ever-growing population.”

“As highlighted by recent global acclaims received by African storytellers across the world, it has become increasingly evident that Africa is unstoppable! We only need to nurture our talent, support them with requisite funding and give them a platform through which their creativity can be truly appreciated. Amstel Malta, like all brands under the Nigerian Breweries portfolio, believes in Africa’s creative potential and will continue to support its advancement,” Olumide-Awe said.

The gala which served as the curtain raiser for the series of activities preceding the award night slated for tomorrow, May 14, featured a host of celebrities in attendance, graceful musical performances from the top four contestants of the ongoing Nigerian Idols competition and a memorable comic rendition by ace comedian and producer, Basket Mouth.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents





In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Amstel Malta takes centre Amstel Malta takes centre

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Amstel Malta takes centre Amstel Malta takes centre