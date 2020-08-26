Amotekun won’t be under control of federal establishment ― Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, asserted that Amotekun in the state will not be under any federal establishment.

Makinde’s assertion is apparently in response to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, that Amotekun structure will be determined by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Speaking during a meeting with Chairmen of Local Government Areas (LGs) and local council development areas (LCDAs), at state Secretariat, Ibadan, Makinde said Amotekun will solely be controlled by the state government.

Pointing to instances where communities have arrested crimes and criminality with local collaborative efforts, Makinde stressed that there was no going back on implementing Amotekun in the state.

“At Okeho the other day, armed robbers robbed a bank and thankfully the community rose to the occasion and they assisted to apprehend those people. They combed the forest.

“That is why I will continue to say that Amotekun is here to stay with us. And it will not be under the control of the federal establishment. It will be under our control. Security of our people is extremely important.

“Nothing can take place in an atmosphere of insecurity. Oyo State is a very large area. In terms of land size, we are more than all the States in South-East Nigeria so we have a lot to do to secure this area.

“We have an international border with smuggling taking place. They killed a Customs officer in Saki a few weeks ago and these things are not acceptable to us,” Makinde said.

Identifying insecurity as the biggest challenge facing the state, Makinde tasked the local government Chairpersons to immediately set up security committees.

Pointing the recent killing of one Taoreed Akano on Government House road, Ibadan, Makinde expressed concern that criminal activities may even record a spike in ember months hence need to give life to the security committees.

Once the committees are set up, Makinde assured of funding them for then to tackle insecurity in their various localities.

The event also saw Makinde ask the Chairmen to begin to get ready for the conduct of local government election in the state.

He ruled out imposing Chairmanship candidates, noting that the only constituents at the various LGs and LCDAs will determine those who will fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming election.

Makinde avowed commitment to yielding to the yearnings of people of the state for democratically elected LG Chairmen.

“I won’t impose on the people. Our people want to elect their representatives. If the people say you won’t stand for election, so be it. If you have reached out to the people, they will choose you. We want real and true democracy at the local government level.

As soon as the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) is sworn in, they will let us know their programme,” Makinde said.

He harped on the need for cooperation among local government areas to bring harmonised development across the zones of the state.

State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Bayo Lawal had in his opening remarks stated that the state will not tolerate corruption and failure by the LG Chairmen in the discharge of their duties.

In their various remarks, caretaker Chairmen of the local councils thanked Makinde for extending their tenure for six months effective June 19.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE