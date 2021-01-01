Amotekun to kick off in Ogun January, says Abiodun

Poised to tackle insecurity and enhance community policing, the Ogun State government says that the Southwest Security Network, Amotekun, will kick off in the state this January.

Apart from Amotekun, the state government will also commence the implementation of Residents Identification Cards, to provide a reliable database of the people living in the state.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who made these known in his New Year broadcast, added that the State Health Insurance Scheme, which had been provided with N100m seed fund, will take off in the first quarter of 2021.

According to Abiodun, the Amotekun security outfit, which would complement the efforts of existing security agencies, would be headed by a Retired Commissioner of Police, as its Commandant ongoing.”

“Our Amotekun Security Network will also take off this month to complement the efforts of other security agencies including the community policing of the Nigeria Police. An experienced and reputable retired Commissioner of Police has been appointed as the Commandant, and the recruitment of personnel is ongoing”, he noted.

While reiterating the desire of his administration to deepen its focus on Infrastructure, Social welfare and well-being, Education, Youth empowerment and job creation and Agriculture (ISEYA Agenda) in the new year, the governor said that the second phase of 150 units of houses at the Prince Court Estate, Kemta, Abeokuta and other housing projects at Kobape, Sagamu, Ilaro, Ota, Ijebu-Ode and Iperu, would be completed this year.

He pointed out that the year 2021 Budget named “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability” with a size of N338.6b he just signed, will aid his government in ensuring strategic allocation of resources to different sectors of the economy.

The governor explained that his administration had in 2019, laid a solid foundation with the hope of actualising its vision but was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic which struck the country with the state having the index case.

He said despite the setbacks and frustrations as the result of the pandemic, the state made some achievements in the areas of housing, health, agriculture, education and youth employment, which has led to his being conferred with several awards.

These awards, according to him include, Best Governor with the Most Improved Security by Business Day Newspaper, Best Governor in Education, by the National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria, Best Governor in Agriculture and Best in Affordable Housing Delivery by the Nigeria Housing Awards.

Abiodun stated further that contract for the construction of 165.30km of roads across the state had been awarded, while rehabilitation and palliative on 88.60km of roads was on-going as well as building and rehabilitating over 954 classrooms in public schools and the introduction of Virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor also said work was on-going at the various legacy projects including the NNPC- Kuto, Kuto Bridge, Ilaro-Owode and Oluwalogbon-Imowo-Ejirin roads, just as the Osi-Ikole-Navy road in Ota, Ashafa- Oke Fusigboye-Molipa road in Ijebu-Ode, Oba Erinwole road Sagamu and access road around Odo Afa Bridge in Idiroko, Ipokia.

He noted that his government’s efforts on agriculture was yielding positive results as it was number one in rice and cassava production in the south west, declaring Ogun was gradually becoming the nation’s food basket thus guarranteeing food security.

Abiodun appreciated the people for keeping faith with his administration and stressed the need for individual responsibility by observing all non-pharmaceutical guidelines like proper wearing of facemasks, social distancing and regular washing of hands to guide against another lock down.

He also called on traditional rulers, religious, community leaders and the media to help in sensitising the people of the severity of the second wave of COVID-19, adding that his administration remained focused despite the virus as it was deliberate, systematic, methodical, inclusive and structured in responses which helped in confronting the many challenges of last year.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE