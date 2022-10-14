Amotekun should be licensed to carry AK47 — Iba Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams in this interview with SUBAIR MOHAMMED, speaks on the establishment of the Oodua Dependable Security Team, which he launched as part of efforts to curb the wave of insecurity across Southwest region of Nigeria and the need for another security among other issues

In the Southwest region, there is the OPC and Southwest Security Group, now there is Oodua Dependable Security Team, yet, insecurity remains unabated in the region, isn’t this a case of lack of commitment or inefficiency of the existing security outfits?

No, it has nothing to do with either lack of commitment or inefficiency of personnel of the existing security outfits. The Oodua Dependable Team was a child of necessity. It was borne out of the need to beef up security in the region.

Consequent to the terrorist attack in Ondo state, we felt the need to beef up security in the region. The attack was a serious signal to other Southwest states that they must not be caught napping.

We were privy to intelligence reports after the attack and as such we have to be prepared. There is an adage that if you want peace, you have to prepare for war. This is not to say that we want war but we have to prepare ourselves for war of defense.

The Oodua Dependable Security Team is part of our preparations. In OPC, there are about sixteen departments and six out of these departments deal with matters of security. Their duties range from the provision of security if there is any breach in the community. It is the job of these six security departments to help out and quench the brewing crisis.

The other departments have uniforms with which they are identified. These are logistics, welfare, Muslims, Christians and Traditional worshippers departments and other departments that are not relevant to security.

Basically, six departments deal with security within the OPC but we realise that some of our strong men are grossly underutilised neither do they want to belong to any of the departments that wore uniforms. But their usefulness, competence and strength are never in doubt as far as securing our community is concerned.

So, we decided that each local government area should mobilise 100 of such strong men and that was what gave birth to Oodua Dependable Security Team. We have to put our house in order all the time. If any of the OPC department is found wanting or not active, it is expected of us to draft our dependable team to take charge of security affairs.

The dependable team is a nucleus within the OPC. It is not an independent group. It is just to recruit more personnel from the existing OPC but with a separate team head.

Are you saying the Oodua Dependable Security Team was established as substitute for inactive OPC departments?

No, I won’t say it was established as substitute. It is not as if they are not active but when you have some people that believe they are big men in the organisation and they have roles to play and you don’t commit them to play that role, their level of commitment and loyalty will be shaky.

You would have observed that membership of the OPC Dependable Team are largely women who will be useful for intelligence gathering. In fact some of these women are more powerful spiritually than our men in the organisation.

The group has also made us to know how viable the OPC structure is in Yoruba land. We identified some weak local government areas where we need to intensify our efforts and mobilisation more of our men to after the event.





What’s the mode of operation of Oodua Dependable Security Team, are they carrying firearms or are only for intelligence gathering?

The team is strictly for everything security. As far as security is concerned, carrying firearm is not a priority. What matters is your determination to provide the needed security which is the first conviction you must have. For instance, if you mobilise 50 OPC members to a scene of crime and those 50 people armed themselves with cutlass and machetes, you’ll discover that they will do more even than the government security agents.

What we have done is to mobilise them as a dependable security team to complement other uniformed team within the OPC for them to be engaged. All hands must be on deck to ensure that the Southwest region is crime free.

Do you think a crime free region can be attained without your members carrying firearms especially with the sophistication in crimes?

I won’t tell you if they will be carrying firearms or not because that’s not the issue. The issue is fighting insecurity…

But how do they intend to fight insecurity using only cutlasses without weapons?

Let’s leave out the issue of firearms for now but all I can say is that we are building a structure solid enough to fight insecurity. How we achieve that? Leave that to us. I want you to know that there are many ways of fighting insecurity without firing a gun. This is security issue. It is about strategies which need not to be discussed openly on the pages of newspapers. We have openly done our verification exercise but all that relates to strategies are deliberately hidden, not for public consumption.

The Oodua Dependable Security Team was launched in four of the six Southwest states excluding Ondo and Ekiti states. One would expect that Ondo state being the first casualty of terrorist attack in the region would be the focus, why the exclusion?

Yes, we have launched the Dependable Team in four states of the southwest but not that we excluded Ondo and Ekiti states. The two states are next in line. We started in Lagos state because Lagos is the root of OPC. We were coming from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Osun and the next is either Ondo or Ekiti state. The financial capacity of Lagos and other states are higher than Ondo or Ekiti states but soon the team will be launched in the two states.

Talking about funding, how do you intend to fund the new security team?

We have been funding all our activities through donations and contributions from members. So, we’ll fund this outfit through members’ contribution as we have been doing. All our programmes are sponsored by contributions from members at the state chapters. I don’t contribute a dime but at the centre, I come in and we share the financial responsibilities equally.

Will the Dependable Team be working in isolation or in collaboration with Amotekun?

We will be working in collaboration with Amotekun and other government security agencies. It is going to complement the efforts of Amotekun, even the police, DSS and all other security formations. We are not sectional about security matters. We are willing to work with any government security agency that is willing and ready to work with us.

If you refuse to work with them, then you’ll create crisis. So, the group will work with them because we don’t want a situation whereby the Southwest region will be thrown in a crisis anymore. We have had enough of disgrace from kidnappers and criminals. We have had our monarchs being kidnapped and killed.

A traditional chief was also kidnapped in Akure. In Ibarapa, we have fought that battle successfully. In Oke-Ogun, we have our men doing a great job. The operatives of Amotekun are also helping a lot, especially in Oyo and Ondo states. In Osun and Ekiti state, too, they are trying. Although Ekiti has low number of Amotekun operatives, it shares boundary with four or five states, so definitely 400 personnel is very low to think that they share boundary with Kwara, Kogi, Osun and Ondo states. The Dependable team and Amotekun will help in securing the Southwest region.

2023 general elections is approaching, do the newly inaugurated team has specific role to play in the election?

What we are doing is not peculiar to 2023 elections. Ours is purely on security. The protection of lives and properties in the Southwest region is our main concern.

We are not providing security during the election, that’s the job of government security agencies but that won’t reduce the fact that if some notable personalities in Yoruba land personally desire protection, they can engage OPC but not on the basis of partisanship.

If the federal Government requested for our collaboration or any form of assistance, we will surely oblige. We have been operating on our own without any funding from any individual or group. I do what I did as the leader of OPC and as the Aare Ona-Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

Our main concern is to prepare for the wave that is coming from the North. We should not forget that we share boundary with the North Central and about two weeks ago, we heard information that ISIS is now in Edo state which is dangerous for us. We have to put our house in order.

What’s your thought on the call for a state owned security outfit bearing firearms?

It is welcome. I support Governor Rotimi Akeredolu one hundred per cent that Amotekun should be licensed to carry AK47. In the last two years, Amotekun has proven to be responsible and diligent in the protection of the region. The head of Amotekun in five states have proved that they are capable of handling the responsibilities thrown on their shoulders. Many of the heads of Amotekun are either retired police officers or military or para-military. They are not alien to carrying firearms.

So, I support the use of firearms by Amotekun because I cannot comprehend a situation whereby as a united country, a state will be allowed to carry firearms but another state is denied.

Zamfara state has also requested to be licensed for firearms and I know the President will grant them. Why can’t the President allow state police once and for all? The northern governors and leaders have agreed, so what’s stopping the president from allowing it.

Our major problem in this country is insecurity and when you allow every state to secure itself, definitely our problem will be minimal. Why can’t they allow us to go back to regional autonomy? A house has a cracked and rotten foundation but instead of collapsing the foundation and rebuilding it, they said they want to keep mending it. It may collapse at any time.

I support the Governor of Ondo state for defending the southwest. I don’t know what other southwest governors are waiting for. With the statement from Akeredolu, there ought to be a joint statement from all the southwest governors to back it up.

The first responsibility of the government is the protection of lives and properties of the citizen that gave them the mandate. In a situation whereby the federal government has failed, the state should be allowed to take up security matters.

Some years back, Nigeria was sixth on the world terrorism index but now, we are second terrorist nation in the world. I am an advocate for regional autonomy and stop deceiving ourselves.