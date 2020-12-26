Amotekun rescues one as gunmen abduct travelers on Christmas day in Ekiti

Unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Christmas day abducted two persons along Isan- Iludun-Ekiti road in Oye local government area of Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the victims identified as Happiness and Oluwaseun were traveling from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital before they were seized around 6pm at a bad spot after the after the gunmen opened fire on their Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle.

Tribune Online gathered that while Oluwaseun was promptly rescued by the personnel of the State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun corps, Happiness was dragged into the bush by the kidnappers.

According to sources, the duo were said to be travelling to Eda-Oniyo, in Ilejemeje local government area of the state before they were ambushed.

The Amotekun corps commander, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (Retd) who briefed journalists on Saturday said the victims were waylaid by the gunmen and opened fire on them before they stopped their vehicle.

Komolafe explained that it took the quick intervention of his men who were on routine patrol to give the kidnappers a hot chase and rescued Oluwaseun.

After the rescue, he added that his men and other conventional security agents including the police are already combing the bush to secure the release of the other person.

According to him, “We got a distress call from the people yesterday (Friday) that some some persons were abducted along the Isan-Illudun-Ekiti road and quickly we dashed down there and were able to rescue one person from the kidnappers after my men gave them serious manhunt in the bush.

“The victims were ambushed at a bad spot and when they were trying to make a detour and escape, another set came out from the bush from their back and started shooting at the direction of the vehicle from both ends.

“In their wisdom (the victims) hurriedly opened the vehicle and ran into the bush from different directions. They were pursued by the gunmen and abducted but sensing danger from the Amotekun corps, the kidnappers abandoned Oluwaseun and we have been in the bush with other security agents since yesterday trying to rescue the other person.”

Komolafe called on residents of the state not to panic as his men in collaboration with other security agents would ensure the safe return of the victim and ensure maximum security the highways during the yuletide.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu also confirmed the abduction adding that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo appealed for calm and implored anyone with useful information concerning the incident or other criminal activities to contact the nearest Police Station for prompt action.

