Amotekun rescues kidnapped Ekiti man in Kwara forest

The personnel of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun corps have rescued one Happiness Ajayi who was kidnapped on Christmas day in Ekiti State.

Ajayi was kidnapped along Isan-Iludun-Ekiti road in Oye Local Government Area alongside his cousin, Oluwaseun Fatile on Friday but the Amotekun corps rescued Fatile from the gunmen.

He was said to have been released in a forest in Isapa community of Kwara State at about 2 pm on Monday.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Monday, the Amotekun Corps commander, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd) said the victim was rescued from the kidnappers after serious manhunt on them.

He noted that his men had been in the forest immediately after the incident on Friday searching for the victim, saying he was abandoned by the kidnappers after they were given hot chase by the Amotekun operatives.

According to him, “Immediately the incident happened on Friday, our men were on the ground and that was how we were able to rescue his cousin from the gunmen.

“We were on their trail since that day in the forest and when they sense we were close on them, he was abandoned in a forest at Isapa in Kwara state and they fled.

Komolafe denied payment of any ransom to secure the release of the victim, saying, “We did what is required of us since Friday and we were successful this afternoon (Monday) when he was left alone.”

Narrating his ordeal to Tribune Online, Ajayi said he trekked barefooted in the forest since Friday when he was kidnapped and that he was not given any food to eat.

He said the gunmen threatened to take him to Zamfara through the forest if he did not cooperate with them in the forest.

Ajayi said: “You know I was kidnapped at about 6 pm along Isan-Iludun-Ekiti road and I was matched through the forest since that time I was kidnapped till around 2 am on Saturday before we stopped to relax. We were on the move all through and they did not give me any food to eat. They even threatened to match me to Zamfara if I did not do anything they ask me to do.

“They were six in number and it was only one of them that could barely speak in the English language, others speak Hausa language.”

