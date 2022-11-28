Amotekun recovers four AK-47 rifles, military uniforms, others in Oyo

Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly known as Amotekun, in Oyo State have recovered arms, ammunition, three sets of military uniforms, a Navy cap and raincoat, as well as illicit drugs inside a bag found in a bush within the state.

The arms and ammunition included four AK-47 rifles, four magazines and 50 pieces of 7.62mm live ammunition.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Monday at the Amotekun headquarters, Moniya, Ibadan, the Commandant, Col. Olayinka Olayanju, said that the discovery was made during the combing of bushes following the recent kidnappings on roads in the state.

The Commandant said that the kidnapping along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway was more pronounced, which became worrisome to all security agencies and the two state governments linking the areas.

This, he stated, led to a series of meetings with the Ogun State government and its security agencies as well as other stakeholders in the areas usually targeted by the kidnappers.

According to Olayanju, it also made the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde task the security agencies to do all they could to make sure the incident would not reoccur.

He spoke on the outcome of investigations which revealed the presence of the kidnappers in some areas in the state, leading to the combing of the bush in such places.

This yielded fruit when the Corps got information last Friday that some armed men were sighted and even attempted to vandalise computers in a certain area overnight.

“Though none of them was seen, a thorough combing of the area led to the discovery of a bag in which was found the AK-47 rifles, magazines, three pairs of military uniform with belt and jungle hats, 50 pieces 7.62mm, Navy cap and raincoat and various illicit drugs,” he disclosed.

He said the Amotekun was able to work through support from the state governor for its operatives to do all possible to track the criminals.

The Special Adviser to the governor on security, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd) while speaking, praised the state governor for his support and the marching order he gave to ensure that the criminal elements carrying out their nefarious activities would know that Oyo and its environs would not be a safe haven for them.

He said an appraisal of what was happening led to the discovery that the criminals had barons sponsoring them, with different camps as far as Lafiaji in Kwara State, from where they recruit those to be used for operations.

“With what they use also, we found out that they have specific places where they bury the weapons. The last time, a large cache of ammunition was recovered under the ground,” he added.

Owoseni said that the positive result of the latest discovery was in furtherance of the investigation that was being carried out, with the governor giving all wherewithal to the joint security operatives to go after the kidnappers.





The achievement, he added, went with the optimization of local hunters and vigilantes who know the nooks and crannies of the communities.

On behalf of the governor, he thanked members of the public for collaborating with security agencies by giving credible information.

He also appreciated the Amotekun operatives who he said had been working day and night to record a safer and more secure state.

The Special Adviser on security assured all commuters plying roads and highways in the state that the best would be done to give them safe passage always.

