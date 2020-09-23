Amotekun: Ekiti shortlists 325 applicants, begins training Sept 27

The board of Ekiti State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps has said that 325 successful candidates have been shortlisted out of the 2,593 applicants who attended a screening for the security outfit.

The successful Ekiti Amotekun applicants have also been invited for training on Sunday, 27th September and last till 19th October 2020.

The Amotekun Commander, Brig-Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd), who announced this in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday said those who scaled through the screening hurdles are to report for training at the Ekiti State University, Ifaki-Ekiti campus on September 27.

He explained that majority of the applicants were screened out for non-provision of attestation letter from traditional rulers, physical features, tattoo marks and alteration as well as falsification of documents.

Komolafe disclosed that registration of successful candidates commences on Sunday 27th September 2020 and will last for four days.

He urged them to resume to camp within the stipulated period, warning that there would be no further registration after the cut- off date of the midnight Wednesday, 30 September 2020.

The Amotekun boss said only successful candidates whose name appears on the

Ekiti Amotekun corps website, ” are to come to the training camp with two white T-shirts, two white PT shorts, two pair of white canvas shoe, hand sanitizers, face masks, toiletries and other items.”

Komolafe who advised applicants to visit the Ekti Amotekun corps website for further details said the screening panel adhered strictly to the requirement needed in the course of the exercise.

The Ekiti Amotekun corps commander said the exercise has been transparent with personnel from the Amotekun agency and certified security experts involved in the process.

He said that with the recruitment of the Ekiti Amotekun corps, the spate of insecurity will be reduced to the barest minimum, urging criminal-minded elements to steer clear Ekiti or face their waterloo.

Komolafe said the Ekiti Amotekun corps recruits will be posted to strategic places across the state to work in collaboration with conventional security agencies in keeping criminal activities at bay.

He lauded Governor Kayode Fayemi for his commitment towards the provision of all necessary logistical and moral support to ensure the effective take-off of the security networks.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE