Amotekun assures travellers of safety on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Oyo state Commander of the Amotekun security outfit, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), has said that safety and normalcy have returned to the Oyo-Ogun-Lagos states axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Speaking with journalists in Offa, Kwara state on the sidelines of a colloquium organised by the Galaxy Clique Offa, themed, ‘Emerging trends and insecurity in our communities: Challenges and solutions’, the retired Army Colonel said that some suspected kidnappers that were arrested and arms recovered had been handed over to police.

“Both Oyo and Ogun states governments have moved together and had joint security teams. In the last six weeks, we have been on that road. I can tell you that no single incident has happened on the road since then.

“I can also tell you that the kidnappers of Professor Agbaje and others have been mopped-up. We have been able to arrest all the people involved. The first thing we did was to mop up their weapons-they were about five in number. We did that through the intelligence that the people gave us.

“The police were able to follow up using technology to arrest every member of that group. Since then no incident of kidnapping along that axis,” he said.

Also in his presentation at the lecture, former director, National Military Strategy, National Defence College, Abuja, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ishaq Balogun (rtd), said that terrorism is being tamed in Nigeria.

He added that between March and July 29 this year, there was pervasive air of fear and uncertainty as the security situation was frightening and worrisome.

“It was after the meeting of stakeholders to fashion out new strategies of fighting the insecurity that led to the gradual abatement of the situation.

“From July till date, terror is being tamed in Nigeria. I bet you if terror is tamed we are going to have peace because other issues like armed robbery, banditry and others siding with terrorism will give way.”

The ex-airforce chief said this in Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara state at the fourth annual colloquium of the galaxy clique of Offa.

He said that state governors are a major key to insecurity solutions in the country.

AVM Balogun also called on state governors to give adequate support and assistance to security agencies to tackle “worrisome” security challenges.

He urged state governors to improve relationships with security agencies and organize regular shows of force, saying that only language understood by terrorists is a show of force.

“If all the security outfits were supported to do what they’re supposed to do, we wouldn’t have gotten to this level. The military forces owe governors military assistance to constituted authorities and military assistance to civil authorities. With this, I wonder why some state governors will feel that they can’t issue directives to the chief command of the military or police in emergencies.





“Please, let’s know that anywhere the military or police is sited, they should assist to serve the interest of that area. We are supposed to relate with the military in our areas to help prevent insecurity,” he said.

