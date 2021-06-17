Amotekun arrests two suspected bandits with AK-47 rifle, pump action gun, ammunition in Ibarapa

Amotekun operatives in Oyo State, on Tuesday, arrested two suspected bandits with AK-47 and pump-action rifles, as well as a Dane gun at Alapa Village, Lanlate town in Ibarapa East Local Government Area.

The suspects, who were of Fulani extraction, were identified as Mumini Saliu, aged 45, and 25-year-old Ibrahim Suleiman.

Also recovered from them were 82 rounds 7.62mm ammunition and seven cartridges, among other dangerous weapons.

Tribune Online learnt that they were arrested after intelligence gathering and information on their presence in the village.

During interrogation, the suspects, who could only speak in their language, disclosed that they were recruited from Katsina State by their leader.

It was further gathered that the leader, who was coming on a motorcycle to where his members had stayed at Alapa Village, made a u-turn and escaped on sighting Amotekun’s patrol van.

Confirming the arrest on Thursday, Amotekun’s media unit said that the suspects had been handed over to the Director of State Services (DSS), Oyo State Command, for further investigation.

