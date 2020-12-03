Amotekun arrests suspected killers of Olufon, others in Operation Clean Up

THE Ondo State commandant of the regional security network, Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, on Wednesday, stated that his men had apprehended 15 people over various criminal activities, including those suspected to be responsible for the murder of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, who he said were arrested around Elegbaka after his men combed the forest.

Chief Adeleye added that four kidnap victims were also rescued by the personnel of the corps who worked in collaboration with conventional security agencies, local hunters, vigilance groups and members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), just as he said that the suspects were arrested at various hot spots in the state following the commencement of a special operation tagged “Operation Clean Up.”

According to him, the operation was part of the Amotekun Corps’ efforts to combat insecurity across the state, adding that personnel of the corps had been deployed to dark spots across the state and had also joined other security agencies to intensify patrols and joint operations to raid black spots and ensure a hitchfree festive season.

He said: “We combed the forest in Elegbeka and we were able to arrest some suspects and they are undergoing interrogation. We rescued three victims from the Elegbeka forest on the same night that the traditional ruler of Ifon was killed.

“What we observed in the last two weeks is a downward trend in these criminal activities within the state and that is why the Amotekun Corps decided to change tactics so that we can sustain the relative peace in the state.

“We visited some of the dark spots in the night and between midnight and 4:00 a.m., and we were able to arrest about 15 of these criminals during Operation Clean Up, which we commenced yesterday (Tuesday). Most of these criminals would be transferred to the conventional security agencies for prosecution where necessary.”

Adeleye stated further that operatives of Amotekun Corps had redoubled their efforts in the deployment of personnel, surveillance and stop-and-search operations in the state, just as he added that they had also designed tactics aimed at dislodging kidnappers and their bases in the state.

He assured that Amotekun would leave no stone unturned to rid the state of crime and criminality. He added that the ban on commercial motorcycle operators had helped to reduce crime in the state.