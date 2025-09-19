Amotekun arrests six suspected kidnappers, parades 45 others in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, has intensified its crackdown on criminal elements across the state, arresting six suspected kidnappers and 45 others for various offences.

Parading the 51 suspects in Akure, the state capital, the State Commandant of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said the offences ranged from armed robbery, rape, and human trafficking to burglary and violations of the anti-open grazing law.

Adeleye explained that the arrests were made in different parts of the state over two weeks, attributing the success to the resilience of Amotekun operatives and synergy with other security agencies.

Speaking on other crimes recorded, Adeleye noted that the suspects were arrested for offences including kidnapping, breach of public order, rape, human trafficking, and violations of the anti-open grazing law.

According to him, six major kidnap suspects were tracked and arrested in the forests. Among them is 42-year-old Ibrahim and Agu Joseph, an ex-convict who escaped from the Okitipupa Custodial Centre and returned to crime before being re-arrested by Amotekun operatives.

Others include 29-year-old Amos Kingsley, arrested for alleged rape, and 50-year-old Lawal, apprehended for engaging a minor in grazing, an act Adeleye said directly contravenes the state’s anti-open grazing law.

He also identified nine suspects who posed as hawkers and scavengers but allegedly acted as informants for kidnappers and robbers. They include David Abdul (22), Abdullai (27), Sani (22), Ahmed (26), Emma (20), and Dayo (27).

One of the suspects, 27-year-old Sadiq, who had earlier been granted bail in court, was also tracked down after jumping bail and fleeing the state.

“We dismantled a terrible kidnap syndicate operating within our forests. The arrest of one of their armourers is a major breakthrough in our fight against abductions,” Adeleye said.

He added that some of the suspects who pretended to be hawkers were actually informants for kidnappers, including Sadiq, who had jumped bail before being rearrested by operatives.

“Today, we are parading 51 suspects arrested in various nooks and crannies and forests of the state. We have 37 suspects arrested for breach of law and order. We have six major kidnap suspects and one case of abuse, which is rape.

“As a result of the activities of the Amotekun Rangers in the forest, we were able to dismantle a terrible kidnap syndicate. One of their armourers, who is here today, has confessed to five major kidnap operations within the state.

“On those that pretend to be hawkers and scavengers but are actually collaborators and information-gathering agents for kidnappers and robbers, we have David Abdul, 22; Abdullai, 27; Sani, 22; Ahmed, 26; Emma, 20; and Dayo.

“On human trafficking, we have one Ibrahim, 42, and one Agu Joseph, a jailbird who escaped from Okitipupa Custodial Centre and committed another crime before being rearrested by Amotekun operatives.”

Adeleye disclosed that out of the 51 suspects, 35 will be charged to court while the others will face internal dispute resolution.

He warned criminals to stay away from Ondo State, stressing that the corps remains committed to safeguarding lives and property.

“So, across the board, these 51 suspects have gone through various stages of interrogation, and about 35 of them will be going to a court of competent jurisdiction today, while the others will face the internal dispute resolution method. If they scale through, we will resolve it at that level; otherwise, they will end up in court.

“With this, what we keep saying, and we are still saying, is that Ondo State is not safe for criminals. Pack your things and go. The government and the good people of Ondo State are opposed to kidnapping for ransom.

“Our watchword is to ensure that Ondo State remains safe for investors to thrive and work. We are striving to ensure that our forests remain safe for farmers to farm to avoid food insecurity.”

