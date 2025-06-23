Amotekun arrests prime suspect of Ondo APC chairman’s abduction, killing

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, on Monday, said a prime suspect involved in the abduction and killing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman at Ward 5 in Ose Local Government Area, Nelson Adepoyigi, has been arrested.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this during the parade of 32 suspected criminals arrested by the corps across the state, said the killer of Adepoyigi was apprehended through intelligence after being trailed to the forest.

The Amotekun boss, who did not disclose the identity of the suspect, said investigation is still ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate who participated in the killing of the APC chieftain.

According to him, the suspect led operatives of the Amotekun Corps to the bush where the APC chairman was kept before he was killed, adding that incriminating items taken from the deceased were recovered from the den of the kidnappers.

He said, “One of the prime suspects in the killing of a ward chairman in Ose has been arrested. He has confessed. He took us back into the forest where we retrieved some of the items they took from their families.”

It will be recalled that Adepoyigi was abducted in his home last month while returning from his farm located on the Ifon-Owo road and was killed in the custody of the abductors after a sum of ₦5 million ransom was paid.

The Commander also said the other suspects arrested by his men had been tormenting the state and were apprehended for various criminal activities including kidnapping, rape, cultism, armed robbery, and burglary.

Adeleye said the suspects were arrested in Ute-Owo Forest, Jugbere Forest, Irese, Ose/Ifon/Elekbeke Axis, Oda Road Axis, and Ipele in Owo.

“This is a general overview of the 32 suspects we have on parade today. From this analysis, I want to say that Ondo State is very peaceful—relatively peaceful—and we want to assure farmers, especially, that in line with the directive of the government of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Amotekun rangers remain domiciled in the forest.

“On kidnapping, we have 10 suspects, and in the majority of the cases, we have the victims identifying them.

“On robbery, we have two. These two are here today with the victims, and this one happened on the Benin-Ore expressway. They have been arrested and investigation continues.

"I want to say that Ondo State is very peaceful—relatively peaceful—and we want to assure farmers, especially, that in line with the directive of the government of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Amotekun rangers remain domiciled in the forest. We want to reassure them of their safety. However, I want to advise that any suspected movements should be communicated to Amotekun, and you can be sure that within a few minutes, respite will come your way.

“We want to reassure them of their safety, but I want to advise that suspected movements should be communicated to us.”

