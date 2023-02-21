Amotekun arrests man with fake N100,000 new naira notes in Ekiti

‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

Operatives of the Ekiti State Security Network popularly called Amotekun corps have arrested a middle-aged man identified simply as Celestine for being in possession of fake new naira notes.

The corps commander, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd) while parading the suspects on Tuesday said that he was arrested in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the commander, the suspect was arrested following an alarm raised by a Point of Sale(PoS) operator in the community after discovering the fake new naira notes in his possession.

Komolafe said the suspect who is currently undergoing interrogations at the office of the corps, will be handed over to the police for prosecution as soon as investigations are completed on the matter.

He warned members of the public, ” to be aware of the activities of those he called unscrupulous persons who may want to use the opportunity of the scarcity of cash in the country to dupe members of the public with fake new naira notes.”

He said, ”The suspect went to a local area in Omuo and started spending the money before we got a hint and went after him.

“He said he specializes in buying kola and bitter Kola saying he was also paid with cash in Lagos.

“On interrogation, he confessed to the crime and said he was given two hundred and fifty thousand from a factory in Lagos but only one hundred thousand naira was found with him as he had spent N150,000 in the area.”

Speaking with newsmen, the suspect who claimed to be a businessman from Lagos State said he was from heading to Isanlu in Kogi State to buy colanut and bitter cola when he was arrested with the fake new naira notes.





Describing himself as victim of circumstances, the suspect said he collected the fake new naira notes from a customer in Lagos without knowing that it was a counterfeit money.