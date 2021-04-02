Amotekun arrests man who hacked Okada rider to death in Ondo

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Amotekun arrests man who hacked, We never planned to invade farm, Amotekun arrests four suspects, Amotekun nabs gold miners, Don’t allow criminals to rubbish Amotekun, Amotekun operatives kill man, Amotekun kidnapped Ekiti, Oyo, Amotekun, arrest, arrests suspected kidnapper, Amotekun, Ekiti, applicants, Over 47000 apply for Amotekun jobs, Amotekun clash with Ibarapa youths, human skulls in Ondo, cemetery

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun,  in Ondo State, have arrested a 32-year-old man, Sunday Ayenitaju, for hacking a commercial motorcyclist to death.

The suspect was arrested at the venue of the incident in Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state when men of the state Amotekun arrived at the scene of the incident in Omi nla area of Ore.

Speaking after his arrest, Ayemitaju who confessed to the crime said he was introduced into Okada watching business by one of his friends, saying they conspired and killed the unidentified commercial motorcyclists.

According to him, ”My childhood friend, who is popularly known as ‘Akaba’ invited me to join him in Okada snatching business in Ore.

“He told me he had been in the business for a very long time and it’s lucrative. He showed me over 60 bikes he had acquired and asked me to join him, though, he has been inviting me for a very long time, I refused.

“On that fateful day, we met in a hotel in Ore and agreed to take any Okada rider to a lonely place where we could carry out the operation and he promised to give me a huge share.

“The very moment we got to a lonely place, we sighted an Okada rider and stopped him. My partner immediately threw a dagger at me which I used to stab the man in his stomach and he fell down and died.

“My friend ran away when he saw that the man was dead. As I was still standing by the dead body to plan how I would take his bike away, I got a call from my partner that I should run for my dear life.

”But as I was on the verge of running away, men of the Amotekun caught me arrested.”

Confirming the incident, the state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, described the incident as pathetic and urged residents of the state to be security conscious, especially during the festive period.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Amotekun arrests man who hacked Okada rider to death in Ondo

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Amotekun arrests man who hacked Okada rider to death in Ondo

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

Why we hired consultants to look into IGR of tertiary institutions in Oyo –…

Latest News

Makinde commends PDP leadership for decision to move ahead with PDP South-West zonal…

Latest News

APC caretaker chairman admonishes Nigerians on love, tolerance and unity in Easter…

Latest News

Easter: Police deploy 1,300 personnel in Plateau

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More