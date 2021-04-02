Amotekun arrests man who hacked Okada rider to death in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun, in Ondo State, have arrested a 32-year-old man, Sunday Ayenitaju, for hacking a commercial motorcyclist to death.

The suspect was arrested at the venue of the incident in Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state when men of the state Amotekun arrived at the scene of the incident in Omi nla area of Ore.

Speaking after his arrest, Ayemitaju who confessed to the crime said he was introduced into Okada watching business by one of his friends, saying they conspired and killed the unidentified commercial motorcyclists.

According to him, ”My childhood friend, who is popularly known as ‘Akaba’ invited me to join him in Okada snatching business in Ore.

“He told me he had been in the business for a very long time and it’s lucrative. He showed me over 60 bikes he had acquired and asked me to join him, though, he has been inviting me for a very long time, I refused.

“On that fateful day, we met in a hotel in Ore and agreed to take any Okada rider to a lonely place where we could carry out the operation and he promised to give me a huge share.

“The very moment we got to a lonely place, we sighted an Okada rider and stopped him. My partner immediately threw a dagger at me which I used to stab the man in his stomach and he fell down and died.

“My friend ran away when he saw that the man was dead. As I was still standing by the dead body to plan how I would take his bike away, I got a call from my partner that I should run for my dear life.

”But as I was on the verge of running away, men of the Amotekun caught me arrested.”

Confirming the incident, the state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, described the incident as pathetic and urged residents of the state to be security conscious, especially during the festive period.

