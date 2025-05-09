Amotekun arrests ‘major drug dealer’ in Ogun

The Ogun State Security Network (Amotekun) has arrested a major drug dealer, identified as Obi Emmanuel, in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement electronically signed by the Director of Intelligence and Investigation, CSP Shodeke Sholanke (Rtd), and made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

The suspect was reportedly apprehended by operatives of the security outfit in one of its significant breakthroughs in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

According to Sholanke, the arrest followed intelligence received by the Ogun State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) indicating that Emmanuel was behind major drug operations in the area.

The 35-year-old suspect was apprehended on Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. in front of a shop in Ayetoro.

He was said to have engaged a commercial driver to transport the illicit substances—valued in the millions of naira—from Abeokuta to Ayetoro.

The NDLEA reportedly intercepted an 18-seater Mazda bus along the Abeokuta–Ayetoro road, which was loaded with hard drugs. Upon questioning, the driver, who identified himself as Alausa, informed the operatives that Emmanuel was the owner of the consignment.

The suspect was swiftly arrested and has since been handed over to the NDLEA.

The security outfit reiterated its commitment to continued collaboration with the NDLEA in tackling drug abuse and trafficking in and around Ogun State.

It noted that the operation underscored the agency’s ongoing efforts to rid society of criminal elements involved in the drug trade.

The Command also emphasised the importance of community involvement in providing intelligence to combat the menace of drug abuse and trafficking.

Authorities have called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity that may pose a threat to the well-being of the community.

