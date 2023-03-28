‘Yomi Ayeleso

Operatives of Ekiti State Security Network popularly called Amotekun corps have arrested an armed Indian hemp farmer and another suspect with wounds suspected to be gunshot injuries.

The suspect’s 35-year-old Monday, the hemp farmer, was arrested in the forest in Ise Ekiti with a gun and 21-year-old Joseph, was nabbed in Ado Ekiti with injury.

The State Amotekun Commander, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd), who said his men nabbed the suspects following tips-off, urged members of the public to “be vigilant, be proactive and report suspicious movements to the corps and law enforcement agencies and we would do our best.”

Komolafe, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday while parading the two suspects, said, “Upon interrogation, Monday, who told us he is an Indian hemp farmer, said that he migrated from the forest in Owo, Ondo State last year. He came to Ise Forest to plant Indian hemp.

“He said that the gun is being used to protect themselves from herdsmen who were fond of disturbing them. Having locally made gun is against the firearms law and he as well indulges in the illegal business of cultivating Indian hemp,” the Amotekun boss said.

Komolafe said that the second suspect, Joseph, “was arrested around the Okeila/Okeyinmi area of Ado Ekiti on alert by the community, who said that he had just come out of the forest. After examination, we saw a big wound in his leg, we suspect it is a gunshot injury. He might have been shot where he had gone to rob. Upon interrogation, he was not coherent.”

On the next step, the commander said, “The law establishing Amotekun Corps says we should hand over all our suspects to the police. The two of them will be taken to the police now for further investigation and perhaps prosecution.”

Monday, who said a friend gave him the gun and bullets to defend himself against herdsmen who were troubling them in the farm where they cultivated cocoa and Indian hemp, said, “I have not used it before. The bullets he gave to me are here unspent.”

The suspect said, “I moved from Owo, Ondo State where I was planting Indian hemp after the crisis over activities of herdsmen last year. I have prepared two acres for planting Indian hemp in the free area beside the forest at Ise Ekiti.

“I am pleading for mercy from the government. I know my greatest offence now is the gun that I possess. I want mercy,” he said.





On his own, Joseph, who said the injury on his body was not from gunshot but machetes, said, “I was beaten and injured by boys. My offence was that I went to pass a night on a caterpillar. When the people came in the morning, they flogged me and injured me with cutlasses.”

When probed on where the alleged attack took place, the suspect could not say which part of Ado Ekiti it happened nor his mission at the location.

