Amotekun arrests four suspects for trafficking in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Security Network, popularly called Amotekun corps has arrested four persons for allegedly involving in trafficking two children to Libya.

The Commandant of Amotekun in Ekiti, Brig Gen Joe Komolafe (retd) while parading the suspects in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday gave their names simply as Dorcas, Ebunoluwa, Toyin and Boluwatife.

Among the suspects were two prophetess who confessed to have converged more than thirty persons in preparation for same mission before the arrest.

Komolafe noted that the suspects were arrested after tip-off by some citizens, adding that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects who had formed a cartel have finalized arrangements to ferry the two victims to Libya without the consent of their parents.

According to him, the suspects were already on their way to handover the victims to agents who will allegedly sell them as slaves to Libya before the command was able to track them.

He revealed that the suspects were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and had been transferred to their head office for further investigation.

During an interview, the victims alleged that the suspects promised to assist them to London not knowing that they were on their way to a dangerous zone.

One of the victims said, “After I had absconded from home, I was on the street, pacing around, when a prophetess who owned a church found me and the other person, and we had to stay with her.

A boy named Okiki saw us in the church then took us to his mother, ‘Woli Lilu in Igbimo’, who also has a church, promising that she could help us travel to London.

“Okiki’s mother also assured us that we would travel to London, saying that we would board a bus to Warri from Akure the following day. She told us that someone would meet with us in Warri.

“When we got to Warri, we met with a sister called Lizzy, who accommodated us for two days, afterwards, led us to where we boarded a bus to Onitsha. We were in Jalingo when Amotekun rescued us.”

Reacting, the Spokesperson for the NAPTIP, Ekiti State Office, confirmed that four suspects and two victims have been handed over to them and has assured the general public that the matter would be investigated and whosoever found guilty would be charged accordingly.

