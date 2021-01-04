Amotekun arrests 120 criminals in in Ondo

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), Chief Adetunji Adeleye, on Monday, said no fewer than 120 criminals have been arrested in the state in the last one month during

Adeleye who disclosed this said the criminals were arrested during the Operation Clean up, saying the criminals participated in about 15 robbery incidences that were thwarted by men of the Amotekun Corps.

According to him, the ongoing Operation Clean up carried out by the corps has recorded successes, leading to the arrest of other suspects across the state.

Adeleye said: “Since we started Operation Clean-Up about a month ago, we’ve arrested about 120 criminals and sanity is gradually returning to the state.

He said some of the criminals had been handed to the appropriate security agency, Police, NSCDC and the Department of State Services for more diligent investigation and prosecution.

“Initially, we started general security operatives with other security agencies until after the #EndSARS protests when there was an upsurge in criminal activities in the state and Amotekun launched Operation Clean-Up.

“We recorded over 15 robbery cases in Akure within one month, which had not happened before. We appealed to the state government to impose a ban on the use of motorcycles at night and the government acceded to it.

The Amotekun boss further explained that since the Operation Clean Up started, criminal activities have reduced in the state, noting that out of the 15 robbery cases, 13 were carried out with the use of motorcycles, saying “the robbers usually escape on motorcycles, but now, at night, sanity is coming back and the situation is better.

“In Operation Clean-Up, we have a full detachment of policemen going out with us on patrols because we know the interior, they only follow. When we get to where we need superior weapons to be used, they assist us.

“In Ondo State, we don’t have the problem of rivalry or working at cross purposes. There are no clashes of interests because most of our operations are in concert with them and other security operatives.

“There were instances, like in some kidnap cases that we burst, where we got our coordinates from the DSS. They give us this vital information, we put it on the table, analyse and we implement. So far, it’s been successful.”

He said the corps had been able to reconcile herdsmen and farmers in the state disclosing that about 560 farmers have officially reported their cases.

“We make sure those farmers and herdsmen agreed on some terms and report back to us. We make sure the herdsmen write undertaking that they will not go back to the farmer’s farm again.

“If we found weapons on them, it’s a separate case which shall be taken be handed over to Civil Defence or the police,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Amotekun arrests 120 criminals in in Ondo