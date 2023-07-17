Two teenagers who allegedly orchestrated their own kidnap and demanded the sum of N100,000 as ransom were among the 18 suspected kidnappers paraded on Monday, by men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun.

The siblings, aged 15 and 13 years, who are in Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 1, told newsmen that the plan was initiated to punish their mother who used to maltreat and make life miserable for them.

One of the girls said “I was the one who initiated the plan because I wanted to punish my mother, who has been behaving as if she is not my mother. I never wanted to use the money for anything but just to punish her.”

Speaking on the arrest of the two young girls, the Amotekun commander, Adetunji Adeleye, said the two minors from Oka-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state, kidnapped themselves and demanded N100,000 ransom from their parents and the traditional ruler of the community.

Adeleye said the two girls were arrested in a hotel after staying in the hotel for four days and said “their parents raised an alarm that their children were kidnapped and reported at Amotekun office, and we swung into action but when they called for ransom we tracked their number and we were able to arrest them, but the young girls attributed their action to the high handedness of their mother.

“We appreciate the Department of State Service (DSS) for assisting us in apprehending them. When they were negotiating, they even threatened the traditional ruler that if the ransom was not paid within two hours they are going to kill the victims without knowing that they are the criminals perpetrating the act.”

Apart from the minor, Adeleye said a kidnap syndicate held two ladies hostage, tortured them, raped them and forcefully took their ATM and withdrew a large sum of money.

He also disclosed that a middle-aged woman, identified as Ajara Salamat was apprehended by the security operatives for preparing food for kidnappers and kidnapped victims, providing daily needs for the kidnappers in the forest.

He said “We have Coker Noah who held two ladies hostage and employed two other men to torture and rape them for weeks before one of the victims had access to the phone and called us and we were able to apprehend them.

“Also, we have a family where the mother specializes in buying daily needs including food for kidnap suspects and victims in Owo and Ifon.

“We equally apprehended some kidnappers in the forest with several ATMs found on them, which they could not explain how they came about it but we suspect that the ATMs belong to the victims they held hostage and a lot of other things which they could not justify how it came to them”





Giving a breakdown on the number of suspects, Adeleye said 18 were arrested for kidnapping and 10 were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, cult activity, and housebreaking amongst others.

Adeleye said: “The total number of 28 suspects we are parading today showed that we have more kidnap suspects than any other criminal activities. This is in continuation of our efforts at ensuring that kidnapping in Ondo State becomes a thing of the past.

“We equally have kidnap suspects of some very high profile individuals in the society that we are working on. We have a few cases of another possession of firearms, cult activity, housebreaking but in all, as soon as we complete the investigation they will be charged to court while on light offenses, we will explore the alternative of dispute resolution”

The Amotekun commander advised the public to be wary of the commercial motorcycles and taxis they board in their daily outings and said “we equally want to advise the public to be wary of the new trend of criminal activities now. Most times, the victim will board a motorcycle or taxi and you will see them blowing balloons.

“These balloons are already laced with poisonous gas that makes their victims dose off and become unconscious. So, they take the victim to wherever they want and do whatever they want and some of the victims will recall nothing after they recover, most times they lose their senses for two-three days.

“They won’t remember where happened not to talk of identifying the criminals. So, we want to advise the general public to be careful when they board Okada or a taxi.”

According to him, the corps in collaboration with other sister security agencies have carried out several joint patrols to ensure that the state is rid of criminal activities.

“In the last three weeks, we’ve carried out several joint patrols between the military, Amotekun, the Civil Defense, and the Police.

“I want to be specific in the area of Jugbere forest where the joint patrol combed the entire forest from Ilale in Owo, coming out from Arimogija, Ute.

“We also combed the entire Ute forest to the boundary between Ondo and Edo and we now moved to Akoko where some of these kidnappers were arrested.

“I think it is a success story. Right now, the kidnappers are aware that the forestry reserves of Ondo State aren’t for them again”

