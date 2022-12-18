Amotekun, a model copied by other regions to tackle security challenges ― Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has noted that other regions in the country have adopted the Western Nigeria Security Network model, known as Amotekun, in tackling the various security challenges confronting them in their domains after the outfit recorded unprecedented achievements in curbing crime in the south-west.

Akeredolu who stated this during this year’s service of carols and nine lessons held at the International Culture and Events Center (The Dome), Akure, Ondo state capital, said the birth of the security outfit has made the state to be adjudged one of the most peaceful states in the country.

According to him, the experiences in Ondo state confirmed that security issues are best handled with a large dose of local content, saying no state can be termed as unhealthy if the security of lives and property of the citizens is prioritised.

Speaking through his deputy, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, Akeredolu commended other security agencies in the state for the synergy established with the state security outfit since its inception, saying they have been able to tackle pockets of crime in the state.

He, however, assured the people of the state that his administration would provide all necessary support to the state security agencies in the state said, “I must particularly mention the Amotekun corps for a job well done since its establishment. The corps has been very supportive and enhanced the security architecture of our state such that Ondo state is now becoming a model for other states to follow.”

“As a responsive and responsible government, we will continue to collaborate with relevant security agencies to always protect residents of Ondo state from harm and attack.”

The governor appealed to the people of the state to celebrate Christmas with moderation and extend the hand of fellowship to the poor among them, saying though the season calls for joyful celebration, people should make moderation their watchword.

“The spirit and essence of Christmas are to propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ as the Savior of the world. It is a time of spiritual reflection on the important foundation and virtues of kindness, joy, peace, meekness, mercy, charity, goodness and temperance of the Christian faith.

“I am grateful to the Almighty God that religion has been used in Ondo state as a tool to advocate, advance and promote group solidarity, social control and moral order. I, therefore, commend the maturity and tolerance of our religious leaders towards one another in the state.

“Let me at this juncture, solicit your continued prayers for our administration for the sustenance of the speed in our development strides in our state.

“On our part, we assure you that we will not play politics with the destiny of this state, as we are always prepared for purposeful and selfless leadership.”

The Chairman, Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) Ondo state chapter, Revd. Fr. Anselm Ologunwa, in his sermon, urged Christians to be prepared for the second coming of Jesus Christ, urging them to be faithful and upright in their doings.

“We are not called to acquire wealth through the gospel, but to preach the gospel to win souls for Jesus Christ.”

The Diocesan Bishop of Owo Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd. Stephen Fagbemi prayed for the peace of the state, the country and the whole world at large.





