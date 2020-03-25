Amosun’s visionary leadership style paying off in Ogun ― Akinlade

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Hon. Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade has described former Governor Ibikunle Amosun as a visionary leader whose projects while in the office are now beneficial to the people of the state.

Akinlade, while responding to questions from journalists on Wednesday in reaction to Ogun State’s preparedness to cope with the coronavirus challenges, described the immediate past governor of Ogun State and senator representing Ogun Central in the 9th Assembly, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun as a leader who saw beyond the immediate years and had the courage to act on his convictions which was evident in his administrative policies and projects.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Akinlade made this observation when asked if Ogun State government’s “free hand sanitisers” was the way to go. He said governments all over the world were doing everything possible to keep their citizens safe.

He noted that ten months ago, many members of the present administration threw everything at Amosun for deploying the state’s resources in constructing what they described as a “needless 250-bed ultra-modern hospital.”

“Today, the facility is among one of the most equipped medical outfits in the country. Many may ask, ‘did Senator Amosun know that we will encounter coronavirus epidemic?’ the answer is no.”

Akinlade added: “What differentiates a visionary leader from just any leader is that it takes passion, sacrifice and courage to act in the interest of all. Like the 250-bed ultra-modern hospital, Amosun built the bridge across Sagamu/Ore expressway in Ijebu Ode. The new high court, the Abeokuta City Centre, PMB estate among others.”

He further advised that each local government should be funded to create awareness.

“Only a decentralised and coordinated approach will bring the type of result we crave to save lives. How many sanitisers will they distribute to accommodate everyone in the state when more than 60 per cent of Ogun State is semi-rural?

“The local authorities must be funded to educate our people on the dangers of the virus, the need to stay home and ensure social distancing. This is not the time for anyone to make money,” Akinlade stated.

Akinlade further urged the people to seek God’s divine intervention in curtailing the virus, assist the government in their steps and prosper the state after the pandemic.