Amosun, Akinlade bid former Ogun lawmaker, Mafe farewell

Former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and a governorship candidate in the last governorship election in the state, Honourable Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, on Friday paid tribute to the late former Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Yinka Mafe, whose remains were finally laid to rest.

Amosun and Akinlade joined other mourners at a funeral ceremony held for Mafe at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Emuren, in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, who died on February 4, 2020, which happened to be his birthdate.

Amosun, while speaking with journalists expressed sadness over the death of Mafe whom he described as an integral part of Ogun State politics. He said Mafe’s demise should be a lesson to every individual that death which is inevitable can come calling at any point in someone’s life.

“I never knew death was on standby to snatch Mafe from us so soon and sadly on his birthday. He will be greatly missed for his immense contributions to the development of Ogun State. I sympathise with his immediate family and the APC family in Ogun State, I also pray that the Almighty Allah grant us the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Akinlade, while paying tribute to Mafe, described his death as a personal loss to him saying Mafe was his close friend and confidant. “I am going to miss him so much, but what can we do when God say yes? God took him away from us at his own scheduled time. I pray that God be with us and his immediate family.”