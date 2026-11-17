Parents, government agencies, schools and other stakeholders have been urged to intensify efforts to tackle drug abuse and sexual violence among children and young people, amid growing concerns over the dangers social vices pose to their future and societal stability.

The call was made at an awareness programme organised by the Abdulmajeed Omotayo Omoowo Islamic Centre (AMOOIC), Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, with the theme: ‘Raise them to rise.’

The event attracted dignitaries, including Chief Mrs Adenike Adebutu, wife of Honourable Oladipo Adebutu; Wale Ogunbanjo, candidate for Ijebu Central federal constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and founder of the Islamic Centre and Alhaji Abdulmajeed Omotayo Omoowo. Ogun East senatorial candidate.

The programme focused on drug abuse, sexual violence and child protection, seeking to sensitise parents, children and the wider society to the dangers of the growing challenges and promote collective action to safeguard the younger generation.

Speaking at the event, Omoowo said the need to protect children from emerging social challenges informed the initiative.

He described children as society’s legacy, and stressed the importance of providing them with proper guidance, education and support to help them realise their potential.

Omoowo noted that although drug and sexual abuse had existed in society for years, many families continued to avoid discussing the issues, leaving children vulnerable. He urged parents to educate themselves about the dangers and learn to identify early warning signs in their children.

He warned that the effects of drug abuse extended beyond individual users to their families and communities, stressing the need for collective action.

He expressed concern over increasingly sophisticated methods of distributing illicit substances, including reports of drugs being concealed in cakes and other consumables.

He called for the government’s intervention through public awareness campaigns, rehabilitation, preventive measures and law enforcement, adding that perpetrators of sexual abuse must be brought to justice.

The centre’s Director, Mrs Omobola Omotayo, said the increasing cases of drug abuse and sexual violence in communities informed the decision to organise the programme.

Omotayo stressed that drug abuse was a collective societal problem, noting that the consequences of one person’s involvement in substance abuse could affect entire families and communities.