Amnesty International Nigeria has called for greater awareness and protection of children’s rights, using secondary school debates and interactive learning activities to equip young people with the knowledge and skills to identify, prevent and report rights violations.

The organisation said early exposure to human rights education was essential to raising a generation of young people who understand their rights, respect the rights of others and can contribute to building safer and more inclusive communities.

The Programmes Manager of Amnesty International, Barbara Shitnaan Magaji, made this known during the 2026 Secondary School Debate organised by the organisation at BFA Event Centre, Akure, Ondo State, with the theme, “Becoming a Child Rights Champion.”

Magaji explained that secondary schools provided an effective platform for introducing children to human rights education, noting that although children possessed rights from birth, many were unaware of these rights and could unknowingly violate those of their peers.

She said the programme was designed to go beyond competition by developing critical thinking, effective communication and responsible engagement among students.

According to her, the organisation expects participants to translate the knowledge acquired into practical actions in their schools, homes and communities.

She stressed the need for children to understand when, whom and how to report cases of rights violations, clarifying that awareness of their rights should not be misconstrued as encouraging disobedience to parents, guardians or teachers.

Rather, she said, the initiative was aimed at promoting responsible conduct, mutual respect and the protection of children against abuse and other forms of rights violations.

The initiative brought together students from eight secondary schools across the state, who debated issues affecting children, including bullying, student leadership, gender roles, academic excellence and the impact of digital technology on young people.

The programme also featured a Know Your Rights Challenge and other interactive sessions, as well as preliminary debates, semi-finals, a third-place contest and the grand finale.

At the end of the competition, Pacific Academy emerged as the overall winner, while Telnet International School emerged as the first runner-up and Seat of Wisdom Catholic College as the second runner-up.

Other participating schools were also recognised for their performances.