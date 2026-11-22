Amnesty International Nigeria has demanded an immediate investigation into allegations that the 92-year-old Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, attempted to sexually assault a female foreign tourist during her visit to his palace in Katsina State.

The human rights organisation called on the Katsina State Government and the Nigeria Police Force to launch an independent and transparent investigation into the allegations, insisting that the traditional ruler must be held accountable if found culpable.

In a statement posted on its X platform on Sunday, Amnesty International said videos circulating online and reportedly shared by the alleged survivor showed the emir attempting to sexually violate the visitor despite her resistance.

The organisation said the tourist had alleged that Faruk touched her inappropriately while she was at the Daura Emir’s Palace.

“The Nigerian authorities must immediately and effectively investigate strong allegations of sexual assault on a female foreign tourist by the 92-year-old Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk,” the organisation said.

Amnesty International specifically urged Governor Dikko Radda and the police to ensure that the allegations were subjected to a fair legal process and that the emir faced accountability through a fair trial if found responsible. It also stressed that the death penalty should not be considered as punishment.

The organisation said the case provided an opportunity for Nigerian authorities to demonstrate that no individual, regardless of position or status, was above the law.

It further raised concerns about what it described as the growing normalisation of rape and sexual violence in Nigeria, noting that perpetrators of such offences often escape accountability.

Amnesty International called for a thorough investigation and appropriate legal action against anyone found responsible for the alleged incident.