By Tola Adenubi | Lagos

The Managing Director of Sea Transport Group, Mr Aminu Umar has emerged as the seventh President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS).

Aminu was elected at the recent Governing Council meeting of NCS, which held last week.

Meanwhile, a former Director General of the NCS, Mrs Ify Anazonwu- Akerele also emerged as the Vice President of the Chamber.

Nigerian Chamber of Shipping revealed this in a press statement issued recently by the Chamber’s Director General, Mrs Vivian Chimezie-Azubuike.

This development became necessary following the expiration of the second tenures of Mr Andy Isichei, as President and Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan as Vice President

Aminu Umar is a seasoned professional in Shipping Operations and a member of various ministerial committees runs a company whose interest spans Ship husbandry, Ship Management, Crew Management and energy transportation.

“He is also a leading indigenous ship owner and operator in Nigeria and his emergence as President of NCS is definitely a square peg in a square hole! The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping is poised for greater success under his leadership,” the Director General of NCS, the Chimezie-Azubuike said.

The NCS was formed in 2002 with the primary objective of ensuring that the domestic Shipping Industry participates fully in all Commercial Services in the Nigerian Coastal waters and beyond.

It is also a member of the Board of International Chamber of Shipping and NCS is committed through her advocacy mandate to ensuring that Nigeria Maritime industry takes its place in the comity of maritime nations.