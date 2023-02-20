Igbonaka Chukwu

The Zikist-Aminu Kano Patriots (ZAP), a nationalistic political movement, says the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, presents reliable character, capacity, and competence to lift Nigeria out of a Cliff-Hanger.

ZAP also resolved and hereby endorsed Obi and appealed to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, creed, political leaning, and philosophy, to reach out for Obi in this critical time of the nation’s history.

The Secretary General of ZAP, Dr. Steve Igweze, said this on Sunday, February 19 in a statement issued after the movement’s general meeting in Enugu at the weekend.

Igweze said that before concluding endorsing Obi, members deliberated on the various issues and expectations of Nigerians from the next president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

According to him, “we, therefore, call on eligible Nigerian voters to cast their ballot for the Obi-Datti Presidential ticket, come Saturday, February 25, 2023

ZAP carefully assessed the four leading presidential candidates: Sen. Bola Tinubu of APC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of PDP, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP, and Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party

ZAP concluded that, without prejudice to tribe or tongue, Peter Obi presents a more reliable character, capacity, and competence to lift Nigeria out of the present Cliff-Hanger.

Peter Obi’s pledge to transform Nigeria from Consumption to Production is realistic, given the truism that not only he invested in Onitsha, Ogun, Abuja, but also that as a stingy person, it is easier for Obi to save our commonwealth for investment.

ZAP added this virtue is starkly absent in the two other presidential candidates because while one excels as Lagos Tax Collector, the other accumulated wealth as Wharf Tax Collector.





“ZAP deliberated on Obi’s plan to mechanise the swathe of hectares of land in northern Nigeria for massive agrarian revolution.

“ZAP believes that Obi’s agrarian revolution comes as a seamless continuity of President Buhari’s Agrarian Revolution, evidenced by Anchor Borrowers Programme and Green Imperative Project,” he said.

The secretary said that ZAP’s position aligns with the editorial of the Economist of London, which held that Obi is the best among the four front-line presidential candidates.

ZAP believes that by the rotation convention of president from north to south and south to north, which birthed the 4th Republic of Nigeria and ensured equity, justice, and fairness, the LP presidential ticket is balanced and captures the demographic quest for youth inclusion in governance.

“Therefore, Obi fits the bill and offers Nigeria a new path to unity, socio-political stability, and economic progress,” he added.