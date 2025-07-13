Amid promotion crisis, NCC staff await board constitution by Tinubu

As the crisis in the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, deepens over the controversial promotion exams and as activists within the commission remain unyielding in their demands for reforms and proper governance, reports indicate that staff of the commission are excited and believe all hope is not lost yet as President Bola Tinubu has announced that a new board of the commission would be constituted this month.

Recall that the NCC has been entangled in crisis following the protest by some staff over a controversial promotion exercise.

Some concerned staff told this medium that there is excitement among staff of the commission who do not only want the board management sacked, but want a total reform.

The concerned staff who spoke anonymously due to fear of victimization said they are not only clamoring for the sack of the board, but for president Tinubu to speedily constitute a new board, appoint a new Executive Vice Chairman, EVC, appoint Executive Commissioners and non-executive commissioners so that a new management can start on a new slate. According to them, this has to be done quickly before things go out of hand at the commission.

One of the staff said, “The president has just done this at the NNPC. The board that he sacked was put in place by him, but because the board was not acting in line with the renewed hope agenda of his administration, he sacked them.

“We believe he can take the same action at the NCC considering its critical role in the digital economy. At this era of digital world, the Telecom industry should be given more attention. The government needs to keep a close watch.,”

Another staff argued that the current management of the commission has proved incompetent, divisive and lacking in focus. “This runs contrary to the vision of the industry. Staff of the NCC are looking forward to the kind of board the commission had in 2000, 2001 till 2010 chaired by the late Alhaji Ahmad Joda. He could not be influenced by politics or economic gratifications.

“The management then was apolitical and mostly focused on good leadership as against what we see today. In recent times, the board has been pocketed by the CEO and chasing contracts up and down. They do not have the moral authority to question the CEO in whatever he does.”

A digital expert and analyst, Musa Abdullahi told this medium that what is happening in the commission may be part of an agenda to destabilize President Bola Tinubu’s plans and his agenda for the economy as NCC is a key actor in the digital economy. “It’s, therefore, important the president steps into the ongoing at the NCC urgently. You can play with a sector so strategic.

Speaking on staff solidarity despite the current controversy at the commission, a staff said, “Despite the divisiveness and plot to pitch staff against one another, there is this growing sense of solidarity among the staff. Even while they are not speaking in the office, many of us are using our personal connection to formally tender our concerns to people in government so they can step in before the commission is destroyed by some persons,” the staff said.

The concerned staff lamented that they are worried that what used to be one of the finest agencies of government is gradually sliding into obliteration. “ For instance, as a staff, to be nominated to attend a conference, you must fight for it, you must try to worship someone. One of the patriotic things you need to do is to tell lies against your colleagues. This is not the NCC we were recruited into. Before now, staff can embark on an official trip without knowing or worshiping anyone. Today, things have changed and that’s why we fear we are on the path of destruction,” the staff said.

Recall that a promotion exercise conducted recently resulted in a heated controversy as some staff have since then raised the alarm over alleged victimization by the management.

They also accused the management of being deliberately selective in their decisions without consideration on competence and actual performance of staff during the promotion examinations. They alleged favoritism and nepotism, calling on President Tinubu to take action in order to redeem what is left of the commission.

But Nnena Ukoha, Acting Head of Public Affairs had earlier dismissed the allegation of nepotism and favoritism, stating that the promotion exams was in no way controversial and that they were conducted for all cadres of staff eligible for promotion in the agency.

According to her, the exercise was motivated by “our commitment to integrity, fairness, and the needs of the industry for competent professionals to drive national objectives”.

“In line with the Public Service Rules, the Commission’s organizational structure and manpower plan, each cadre had a defined number of vacancies, representing the number of personnel the Commission could accommodate at each level,” Kalu said in a statement.

“Staff who did not meet the required cut-off, or who passed but for whom vacancies were no longer available at their cadre, could not be promoted.

“Furthermore, the interview panels for staff were composed of credible management staff (drawn from each of the six (6) Geo-Political Zones), in addition to independent external members and representatives from the Federal Character Commission (FCC), who were present to provide oversight and ensure compliance with applicable regulations.”

