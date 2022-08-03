Amid outrage, FG justifies N1.4bn vehicle purchase to Niger Republic
The federal government has justified the approval of the sum of N1,145,000,000.00 for the purchase of vehicles for the Niger Republic.
Following the outrage generated by the measure exposed by a popular social media influencer, David Hundeyin, on Wednesday, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, argued that even though Nigerians have the right to question, President Muhammadu Buhari, who approved the purchase also has the right to make his own assessment on situations and act accordingly.
Responding to questions during the post-Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, she said Nigeria has a policy of assisting its neighbours to strengthen its capacity to deal with insecurity.
The document released by the media influencer showed that the president approved the release of the fund on the 22nd of February this year.
The contract to supply the 10 units of Toyota Land Cruisers was awarded to IFO Kaura Motors Nig. Limited.
More details to come…
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’
- Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship
- Safety precautions to observe at the airport
- Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app
- Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips
- Things to look out for before starting a business
- Striking a balance between your 9-5 job and your side hustle
- Little or no work experience? Here’s what you can do
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’
EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities… FG justifies N1.4bn vehicle purchase…
Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship
Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship… FG justifies N1.4bn vehicle purchase…