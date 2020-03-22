American with coronavirus entered Lagos six weeks ago ― Govt

Lagos State government on Sunday morning disclosed that one of the new three cases of coronavirus infection arrived the state about six weeks ago.

On his twitter handle, the state commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi disclosed that the 65 year-old American tested positive alongside a 51-year-old Briton and a Nigerian who connected flights from London to Amsterdam before berthing in Lagos.

The Briton, according to the commissioner, came in on March 8.

There is now a popular clamour for the state government to shut the state down as early as possible.

Details later…

Edmund Obilo, Popular Ibadan Broadcast Journalist, Quarantined At UCH Over Coronavirus

Popular Ibadan-based broadcast journalist, Edmund Obilo, is currently on admission at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, quarantined on suspicion of being a coronavirus case. A source close to Edmund Obilo told Tribune Online that the journalist was admitted on Thursday evening following… Read full story

Five Out Of Six South-West States Backed Ajimobi As APC Deputy National Chairman, Says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshionhole, has dismissed the protest of the Ekiti State chapter of the party over the appointment of former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the Deputy National Chairman (South), saying that the majority of the… Read full story

Ronaldinho Marks 40th Birthday In Jail

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho faces six months behind bars after his hopes of release from a fake passport rap were dashed on Friday.The party-loving former Barcelona and AC Milan superstar, famed for his lavish birthday bashes, left a court hearing in handcuffs… Read full story

BREAKING: Lagos Announces Four New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Lagos State Government has announced four new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to nine. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi at a press conference held today also announced that the first test of the index case came back negative… Read full story

Sotitobire Missing Child: Ondo Court Resumes Hearing

The High Court in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Monday, filled to the brim, as the court resumed the trial of the founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, and six members of the church over the disappearance of a one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Church service, last November… Read full story

US Announces Approval Of Chloroquine For Treatment Of Coronavirus

The US has approved the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump said Thursday. “We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great,”… Read full story

Covid-19: Lagos Govt To Shut Down Schools From Monday

Lagos State government said it is closing down all public and private schools in the state from Monday, 23rd March 2020 as part of the preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, disclosed this in a statement made available to… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE