American political strategist and media personality Diana London has deleted her social media posts detailing her engagement with the Nigerian government and the security partnership between Nigeria and the United States.

The deleted posts included photographs of London at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where she appeared alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

London had used her X account to praise the security cooperation between both countries, describing the partnership as one that was already producing results.

“The U.S.-Nigeria security partnership is delivering results. Peace through strength. None of this happens without the ongoing partnership between President Trump and President Tinubu, their steadfast commitment to eliminating terrorists, and Nigeria’s willingness to work closely with the U.S. government,” she wrote.

She also linked the security collaboration to potential economic benefits, expressing optimism about increased trade and investment opportunities between Nigeria and the United States.

“Because of the success of their partnership and relationship, the economic and trade opportunities are endless. The best is yet to come. Nigeria is the United States’ greatest ally in Africa,” London stated.

In another message, the strategist spoke about her involvement with individuals representing Nigeria, highlighting efforts to protect religious groups and improve diplomatic relations between the Nigerian government and the Trump administration.

“It has been an honour to work on the team of people representing Nigeria and helping to protect religious groups and further the relationship between the Trump administration and the Nigerian government,” she wrote.

However, the messages were no longer available on her X account as of Wednesday morning. London had not provided any explanation for removing the posts, while the circumstances surrounding their deletion remained unclear.