American rapper, Takeoff of Migos music group shot dead in Houston

A member of the American Hip-Hop trio, Migos, Kirshnik Khari Ball known professionally as Takeoff has been shot dead in Houston over a dice game in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Takeoff was shot dead in Houston over a game of dice he partook in with his uncle and music group member, Quavo.

Confirming the ugly development on Twitter, the CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, a celebrity news media blog, said Takeoff was shot and didn’t survive the attack while Quavo who was with him escaped the ugly scene unshot.

He wrote “Updating our story. Takeoff from Migos is dead. Quavo was not shot. This is wild. Sending condolences to the family.”

He added that “Out of respect to the family we would never post the photos and videos we’ve seen but the latest shows Quavo distraught standing over and walking around Takeoff who’s laying in a pool of blood.”

Also confirming the report, TMZ, a tabloid website owned by Fox corporations reported that “Takeoff, one-third of Migos, is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston

“Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, tell us the fatal incident went down shortly after 2:30 AM … that’s when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

“We’re told Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and that’s when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff … either in the head or near to his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”

Takeoff was born on June 18, 1994. He was best known as a member of the hip hop trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and first cousin Offset.

His tragic death is coming a few hours after the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of Nigerian Afrobeat sensation David Adeleke who drowned while swimming in his father’s swimming pool in Lagos, Nigeria.