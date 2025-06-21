American rapper, Fat Joe accused of sex trafficking, fraud in new lawsuit

American rapper, Fat Joe is facing sex trafficking and financial fraud in a new lawsuit filed in New York.

The 157-page complaint was submitted on June 19 in the Southern District of New York by attorney Tyrone Blackburn. It was filed on behalf of Terrance “T. A.” Dixon, who claims he worked closely with Fat Joe — real name Joseph Cartagena — for over 15 years.

Dixon says he served as a hype man, lyricist, background vocalist, security team member, and creative collaborator between 2005 and 2020.

In the lawsuit, Dixon alleges that Cartagena and his associates “systematically engaged in coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.”

He claims he contributed lyrics, vocals, and creative direction to several songs, including “Congratulations” and “Ice Cream,” but was never given proper credit or paid fairly.

The complaint also alleges that Fat Joe forced Dixon “into humiliating situations, including sex acts performed under duress and surveillance.” Dixon claims he was threatened with job loss, abandonment in foreign countries, or physical harm if he did not comply.

More alarmingly, the lawsuit accuses Cartagena and his associates of trafficking minors. Dixon states that he “personally witnessed” Fat Joe “engage in sexual relations with children who were fifteen and sixteen years old.”

Because of the disturbing content, a trigger warning appears at the top of the filing, cautioning readers about “highly graphic information of a sexual nature, including sexual assault.”

Dixon is demanding over $2 million in unpaid performance wages, in addition to other damages.

In response, Fat Joe’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, denied the allegations and said that Dixon and Blackburn are retaliating. He revealed that Cartagena had previously filed a civil suit in April against both Dixon and Blackburn.

“The lawsuit filed by Tyrone Blackburn and Terrance Dixon is a blatant act of retaliation — a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort Mr. Cartagena through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations,” Tacopina said.

He described Dixon as a “disgruntled former employee” and accused Blackburn of misusing the legal system.

“We didn’t just sue a disgruntled former employee trying to revive a false claim from 15 years ago — we sued the lawyer behind it all,” Tacopina said.

“Tyrone Blackburn has a well-documented pattern of abusing the courts to harass defendants and generate media attention.”

“Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable.”

Blackburn dismissed Tacopina’s defense in a statement to ABC News.

“Joe [Tacopina] is desperate. He thought only of himself when he erroneously advised his client to take this course,” Blackburn said.

“Fat Joe knows what he has done. My client was with him for nearly 20 years. My client does not do drugs, nor does he drink alcohol. His memory is perfect, and he has receipts. We have three additional pages of predicated acts, which detail trafficking of another sort. Joe [Tacopina] should better advise his client to do the smart thing.”

Tacopina has previously represented high-profile figures including former U.S. President Donald Trump. Blackburn has also represented celebrities such as rapper T.I. and music producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins.

Dixon and Blackburn have until June 23 to respond to the earlier lawsuit filed by Cartagena.

A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for August 1.

(ABC News)