American film director accidentally shoots self at Los Angeles gun range

Veteran Hollywood film director, Michael Mann, was hospitalised on Saturday, October 31, after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a gun range in Los Angeles, United States.

The 83-year-old director sustained a superficial injury after a firearm reportedly discharged while he was attempting to holster it during target practice at The Range LA, an indoor shooting facility in West Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m.,prompting the response of the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Mann was subsequently transported to a local hospital by ambulance for medical attention.

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In a statement to TMZ, Mann’s representative said, “On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered, resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released.”

The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed that the shooting was accidental, noting that the victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities reportedly determined that the incident was a training accident and that Mann had no intention of harming himself.

Mann, who has reportedly been an experienced target shooter for decades, is widely recognised for directing acclaimed films, including Heat (1995), The Last of the Mohicans (1992), Collateral (2004) and Ferrari (2023).

The filmmaker is currently developing a sequel to his 1995 crime thriller Heat, which is expected to begin production in 2027.

Despite the incident, his representative confirmed that Mann received medical attention and will soon be discharged from the hospital.