American Delta Airline announces industry first loyalty rewards

AMERICAN Delta Airline has announced that customers can now look forward to industry-first loyalty rewards, digital tools that make it simple and seamless to satisfy travel requirements, more seats to more destinations, and new and classic onboard refreshment options.

This is just as the airline said there would be more available seats to choose on its flight starting from May 1.

While saying consumers’ confidence and demand for travel were growing as COVID-19 vaccinations accelerate, Delta said it was welcoming customers back with new travel experiences while enhancing the Delta CareStandard health and safety commitment it said it had become known for during the pandemic.

Also, Delta said it was launching new digital resources “to make travel planning easier, including an interactive map that is searchable by price and destination type; offering Skymiles members the ability to earn up to 75 percent more toward Medallion Status on most ticket types, including Award Travel, in a first for the industry; reintroducing onboard snacks and beverages; and extending the validity of all tickets expiring in 2021 as well as all new tickets purchased this year through the end of 2022.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Ed Bastian “Our customers have always been the voices that guide us at Delta, and that was amplified during the pandemic.

“During the past year, we transformed our service to ensure their health, safety, convenience and comfort during their travels. Now, with vaccinations becoming more widespread and confidence in travel rising, we’re ready to help customers reclaim their lives.”

Delta’s CEO while saying the decision to block middle seats has given many customers a reason to choose Delta over the past year, added that the signature hospitality of the airline’s employees and the experiences they deliver to customers every day had also deepened their trust in the airline.

His words: “The relationships we’ve built, together with the knowledge that nearly 65 percent of those who flew Delta in 2019 anticipate having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, are what’s giving us the assurance to offer customers the ability to choose any seat on our aircraft, while also introducing new services, products and rewards to support the journey. We take great pride in the trust we’ve built with customers by listening and delivering on what they said was most important, and that is the approach you can continue to expect.”

