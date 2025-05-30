American actress Sydney Sweeney sells soap infused with her actual bathwater

American actress, Sydney Sweeney, has sparked fresh social media buzz with the announcement of a new soap line infused with her own bathwater.

The “Euphoria” star revealed on Thursday via Instagram that she is launching a limited-edition product in collaboration with men’s personal care brand Dr. Squatch, called “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.”

The soap bars, set to go on sale June 6, are described as containing Sweeney’s actual bathwater.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it,” Thursday’s post on both Sweeney’s and Dr. Squatch’s Instagram pages read. “Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater.”

According to CNN, the campaign follows her viral October advertisement for Dr. Squatch Natural Body Wash, in which she was seen in a bubble bath speaking to “dirty little boys.” The response to that ad apparently prompted the unusual new product.

Another Instagram post addressed the obvious question — “Why?” — with a cheeky explanation: “Because y’all wouldn’t stop asking. And Sydney said, ‘Let’s do it.’ (what a legend).”

According to the promotion, only 100 bars will be given away in a special giveaway, with eligibility limited to adults aged 18 and above.

The product is also slated for public release via Dr. Squatch’s website, retailing at $8.

Described as “a perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub,” the soap blends notes of pine, Douglas fir, moss, and, notably, Sweeney’s own bathwater.

