America delegation in Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade

The industrialisation effort of Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, got a boost weekend in Benin as a trade delegation from Miami Dade County, Florida, United States visited the state to explore business opportunities.

Bilateral trade relations between the United States of America and Nigeria are currently estimated at $3.2bn annually.

The head of the 40-man trade delegation, Mr Jean Monestime, Miami Dade Commissioner, said that as key allies Abuja, Lagos and Edo States will benefit from aviation, tourism and cultural investments.

He said: “The United States and Nigeria currently trade more than $3.2 billion. I do not think that this pie is big enough for Edo State to receive its fair share of trade and Commerce with Miami Dade County.

“So, you can basically share with us your thoughts about how you desire to promote this great State – Edo and how the exchanges may continue between Miami Dade and the State of Edo.

“We have amongst us, different business owners. We are not here to transact ourselves, but to tell you about the values that we have that you can take advantage of which will be beneficial to the host State of yours and my immediate Country, the United States.”

Monestime said that the state has a diverse workforce, noting that more than 52 percent of its workforce residents are foreign.

Going by the most recent Census in the US, he said that the Nigerian diaspora who he stressed are very resilient and resourceful people are the most educated immigrant group in the United States.

Governor Obaseki highlighted the huge potential of the State and the steps that the government has taken toward the reduction of unemployment.





The governor noted that his administration has built infrastructure and raised youths in line with his campaign promises to the electorate.

Obaseki revealed that “we are looking inward within ourselves to galvanise opportunities, exchange and look out to our brothers in America.”

The Chairman, Benin River Port, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, gave an overview of the proposed project while the State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Bamidele Obaitan, his counterpart in Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, Afishetu Braimoh and the President of Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) delivered goodwill messages on the occasion.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…