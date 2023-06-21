In celebration of her birthday, Dr. (Mrs.) Ameenah Adebayo-Shittu, wife of the former Minister of Communication, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, yesterday distributed cash, food items and other essential materials worth millions of naira to the needy, orphans and hospital patients who couldn’t afford to pay their bills.

Mrs. Adebayo-Shittu’s extraordinary birthday celebration began with special prayers at her residence at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Afterwards, she proceeded to sharing a thousand packs of food and drinks with friends, family, and the less privileged

Furthermore, she reached out to some stranded hospital patients at Maitama District General Hospital and Gwarimpa General Hospital by paying their medical bills.

The highlight of Maitama District General Hospital was that she visited her birthday mates – babies that were given birth to on 21st June 2023 – with huge and impressive gifts. The babies were six in number. Similarly in the same hospital, she proceeded to the post natal ward and gifted all in-patients cash to support their bills.

Also at the Gwarimpa General hospital, she gifted all in-patients at post natal ward cash gift to support their medical bills.

On the same day, afterwards, she proceeded to Al-Rahmah orphanage, Kurudu, to present items worth millions of naira to the orphans and the special children there.

She was warmly received and well appreciated for her gesture towards the orphans.