AMCON reappoints Sanusi as MD of Aero Contractors

By SHOLA ADEKOLA - Lagos

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has reappointed Captain Ado Sanusi as the Managing Director of Aero Contractors.

Sanusi was reassigned by AMCON in 2020 to manage the Nigerian Eagle (NGE) carrier as part of the exit strategy of AMCON from Arik Air, while Captain Abdullahi Mahmood was seconded from Arik Air to manage Aero Contractors in 2021.

Unfortunately, due to the lingering issues connected with securing the Airline Operator Certificate (AOC) of NG Eagle and the failure of the airline to take off, AMCON has decided to reassign Sanusi back to Aero.

Aero Contractors has been in Receivership under AMCON since 2016, and is undergoing restructuring with the expectation of returning to schedule services in the very near future.

Commenting on the development Sanusi said: “I am pleased to return to Aero Contractors to continue the job of repositioning the airline. I thank Capt. Mahmood for the wonderful job he has done in holding the fort.

“A lot needs to be done to make the airline stronger to be able to face future challenges. I look forward to the support of the staff and management of the airline including other stakeholders to make the airline great once again.”

