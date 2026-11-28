Former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and his successor, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have mourned the death of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who represented Lagos West Senatorial District and served as deputy governor of the state.

Adebule, who died at the age of 56, was described by the two former and current state leaders as a committed public servant whose contributions to governance and the development of Lagos State would be remembered.

Ambode, who served as governor between 2015 and 2019 with Adebule as his deputy, expressed shock and sadness over her death, describing it as a painful loss to her family, Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the nation’s political community.

In a condolence statement issued on Saturday, the former governor described Adebule as a dependable partner in governance, an accomplished educationist and a woman of considerable administrative experience and political commitment.

He said he had the privilege of witnessing her dedication to public service and commitment to the development of Lagos during their years of working together.

Ambode noted that her contributions to his administration, particularly in education, public administration and governance, remained part of the state’s institutional and developmental history

“Her contributions to our administration, particularly in the areas of education, public administration and governance, remain part of the institutional and developmental history of our state,” he said.

The former governor also recalled Adebule’s commitment to the APC, describing her as a steadfast party woman who continued to serve the people in different capacities after leaving office.

He said her subsequent election to the Senate as the representative of Lagos West demonstrated her determination to remain engaged in public service and contribute to national development.

Ambode said it was difficult to comprehend that someone with such experience and potential to contribute more to society had died suddenly.

“Her passing leaves a painful void that will be felt by many whose lives and careers she touched,” he added.

He extended his condolences to her husband, children, extended family, political associates, constituents and members of the Lagos APC, while praying to Almighty Allah to grant her soul eternal rest and give the bereaved the strength to bear the loss.

Ambode said Adebule’s years of service to Lagos State and Nigeria would remain an important part of her legacy. He also prayed for her admission into Aljanah Firdaus.

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of the former deputy governor, describing her passing as regrettable, particularly at a time when her experience was needed in the Senate.

In a condolence message, the governor described Adebule as a respected woman, accomplished public administrator, committed public officer and politician who earned a reputation for her contributions to politics and governance, especially the cause of women and children in Lagos and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu recalled his close working relationship with the late senator, saying their engagements were focused on the development of the state.

He said: “I feel pained personally, not just as Governor of Lagos State, but as one who has just lost a woman whose life was all about service and the development of our state. I had many encounters with the late distinguished Senator and they were always about the improvement of the lives of our people.

“Senator Adebule was genuinely concerned about the welfare of women and children. She was a champion for the education of women and children in our State. We worked closely together on many other projects that helped to improve the lives of our people.”

The governor commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership and members of the APC, her colleagues at the National Assembly and constituents in Lagos West Senatorial District.

He also extended his condolences to members of the ruling party in Lagos State, urging them to draw strength from Adebule’s years of service and the good life she lived.

Sanwo-Olu prayed for the repose of her soul and for God to grant her family, associates and supporters the strength to bear the loss.

“May God grant the late Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule Aljannah Firdaus, Amen,” he prayed.