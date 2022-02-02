Ambode breaks silence, seeks active youth participation in politics

OSUN State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and former governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, at the weekend, stressed the need for active participation of the nation’s youths in political process and governance, saying such was required for resilient democracy.

Oyetola and Ambode spoke at the inauguration of the Youth and Student Council, South-West zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan, Oyo State, with other leaders, including Ezenwa Alaemezie Onyinrimba, Director-General and his National Deputy Director, South-West, Ambassador Seyi Bamigbade, among others in attendance.

Governor Oyetola, who doubles as the deputy chairman, South-West of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), in his address, said the greatness of the nation and the ruling party lies in the hands of the youth.

Ambode described the youth as the driving force of every nation as regards governance, nation-building, economic prosperity, innovation and technological advancement, declaring that governance anywhere in the world would be difficult without the youth participating in grassroots, state or national politics and vying for elective positions.

He called on them to dedicate themselves more than ever before to the party and country.

“While the APC will continually strive to keep our youths engaged through various empowerment schemes across several sectors, we also believe that a politically-active youth is filled with flourishing ideas to make Nigeria better than before,” Ambode said.

Former Minister of Communication, Alhaji Shittu Adebayo, in his remark, said the road to national development requires collaborative effort of young and old in the political process, calling on the youth to join and participate in the political process.